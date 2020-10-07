Live
Economy|Financial Markets
Bloomberg

Turkey’s lira hits an all-time low – again

Geopolitical concerns see lira depreciate to yet another record low against the US dollar, extends year loss to 24%.

Customers exchange Turkish lira banknotes at a foreign currency exchange bureau in Istanbul, Turkey [File: Bloomberg]
Customers exchange Turkish lira banknotes at a foreign currency exchange bureau in Istanbul, Turkey [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Ugur Yilmaz and Tugce Ozsoy
Bloomberg
7 Oct 2020

Turkey’s lira depreciated to a record against U.S. dollar, decoupling from other emerging-currencies amid mounting geopolitical risks in the region.

The lira fell as much as 0.9% to 7.8692 per dollar, extending losses this year to more than 24%, the second-biggest slide in emerging markets after Brazil’s real.

Turkey plans to test Russian-made S-400 missiles in defiance of U.S. complaints, while at the same time opposing Russia in the recent clashes in the Caucasus. It’s also pushing its own agenda in the eastern Mediterranean, putting it at odds with European Union members Greece and Cyprus.

“Apart from the ongoing clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the risk that the U.S. may imposes sanctions on Turkey for purchasing the S-400s from Russia has increased,” said Piotr Matys, a London-based strategist at Rabobank. “Testing the S-400s ahead of crucial U.S. presidential elections without knowing whether President Trump, who has an affinity for President Erdogan, will be re-elected is a major source of concerns for already nervous investors.”

Meanwhile, Turkey paid a premium as it sold $2.5 billion of debt to international investors on Tuesday, it’s first foray into global markets since February. The bonds priced at 6.4%, compared with 4.25% for similar-maturity notes issued in February.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

‘Mercenary’ hacker group widespread in Mideast, research finds

The Saudi embassy in Washington, DC has not responded to Reuters News Agency's requests for comment regarding cached phishing pages showing that cyber spies targeted Mawthouq, the Saudi government's email service, and half a dozen Saudi government ministries [File: Raphael Satter/Reuters]

Google and Oracle face off in US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in Alphabet's Goolge's appeal of a lower court ruling, reviving a long-running copyright battle with Oracle Corp [File: Eric Gaillard/Illustration/Reuters]

US stocks gain on hopes of a piecemeal stimulus package

Wall Street stocks bounced back slightly on Wednesday on hopes that the government would at least pass a piecemeal stimulus package after President Trump announced on Tuesday that he would halt talks on a larger deal until the November 3 election [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

More than hot air: UK PM’s wind energy plan needs huge investment

The UK wants to shift away from fossil fuels and meet a goal of zeroing out carbon pollution by the middle of the century [File: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg]
Most Read

France to push for Nagorno-Karabakh dialogue: Live news

A man walks in the yard of an apartment building damaged by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP]

Russia successfully tests new hypersonic Tsirkon missile

Russia has in the last years touted the development of futuristic new weapons [File: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP]

Greece: Golden Dawn found guilty of running criminal organisation

Magda Fyssas, the late Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas's mother, pictured on Wednesday [Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]

Kuwait’s new emir names Sheikh Meshaal as new crown prince

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah assumed power following the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad last week [File: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP]