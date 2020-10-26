Live
8
Days until election day
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Dow falls 400 points as US COVID-19 cases spike

Investors in US stocks are growing increasingly weary over Washington’s stimulus deadlock and surging coronavirus infections.

Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Monday as investors grow anxious over growing COVID-19 cases and a stimulus bill deadlock that Washington cannot seem to overcome [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]
Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Monday as investors grow anxious over growing COVID-19 cases and a stimulus bill deadlock that Washington cannot seem to overcome [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]
By 
Radmilla Suleymanova
26 Oct 2020

Wall Street’s main stock indexes were under pressure on Monday as soaring COVID-19 infections in the United States and the continuing deadlock in Washington over a new round virus relief aid weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 395 points or 1.39 percent at 27,940.35 at midmorning on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 – a gauge for the health of US retirement and college savings reports – was down 0.85 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was fractionally in the red – 0.16 percent.

All 11 S&P sectors sank at the open.

Investors are growing increasingly weary over Washington’s inability to come together on a stimulus package that would help millions of Americans put food on the table, pay their rent and mortgages, and pull businesses back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Democratic Speaker of the House of Representative Nancy Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday in back-to-back CNN interviews traded accusations and offered little comfort to the American people.

“We continue to make offer after offer after offer, and Nancy Pelosi keeps moving the goalposts,” Meadows told CNN’s State of the Union programme.

“They keep moving the goalposts,” Pelosi retorted in a separate interview on the same programme.

US President Donald Trump has offered to sign a $1.88bn package but Democrats have held out for $2.2bn.

With US elections just more than a week away, it is likely political tensions will continue to flare.

More than 59.1 million Americans have already voted for their next president as Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden enter their final full week of campaigning.

Vice President Mike Pence also hit the campaign trail on Sunday despite several members of his staff testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The White House on Monday said Pence tested negative for the virus.

The US is seeing its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in the past two days, which means business-sapping restrictions and lockdowns could be in the cards.

El Paso, Texas has already ordered citizens to stay at home for the next two weeks.

Cases are surging in Europe, where Italy and Spain imposed new restrictions, curfews, and lockdowns. Officials are warning citizens of a tough season ahead.

Officers from the Guardia Urbana local police speak with the worker of a Subway restaurant ahead of a curfew in Barcelona, Spain [File: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg]
This week, Wall Street expects to see third-quarter earnings from US tech titans Apple, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook.

Among stocks making news on Monday:

Shares of Hasbro were down 8.47 percent in mid-morning trading in New York. The company reported third-quarter revenue and profits that beat analysts’ estimates as families splurged on boardgames during lockdowns. But the toymaker failed to impress investors after rival Mattel shattered expectations when it reported earnings last week.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

Oxford vaccine prompts immune response in elderly: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca has signed several supply and manufacturing deals with companies and governments around the world [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Turkey’s lira hits another record low as rift with France deepens

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called on Turks to boycott French goods amid a deepening rift between the two countries [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Hailing controversy: Rideshare apps pour $188m into CA campaign

Gig economy giants Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are fighting a law in California in the United States that classifies their workers as employees with their own controversial proposal [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

China to sanction Boeing, other US firms over Taiwan arms sales

The action by China against Boeing comes as the US planemaker reels from the effects of the coronavirus on global travel and two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX planes [File: Robert Sorbo/Reuters]
Most Read

Muslim world condemns Macron, France over treatment of Islam

The spat between France and Turkey has drawn in world leaders as people in Muslim-majority countries organise street protests, including in Idlib, Syria [Muhammed Abdullah/Anadolu Agency]

What’s behind the Middle East boycott of French products?

A retail worker covers French products on October 25, 2020 in protest against French cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in Amman, Jordan. The cover reads in Arabic: 'In solidarity with the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, all French products have been boycotted.' [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]

Passengers ‘strip searched’ after baby found at Doha airport

The women were examined in an ambulance on the airport tarmac, according to Seven Network News [File: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters]

‘Boycott French products’ launched over Macron’s Islam comments

Empty shelves cleared of French products after Kuwaiti supermarkets declared a boycott of French goods. Kuwait City, October 25, 2020 [Ahmed Hagagy/Reuters] (Reuters)