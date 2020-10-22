Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Gilead’s remdesivir first to win US approval to treat COVID-19

Remdesivir was previously authorised for emergency use in the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Gilead Sciences Inc's drug becomes the first to win approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised patients [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]
Gilead Sciences Inc's drug becomes the first to win approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised patients [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]
By 
Kaelyn Forde
22 Oct 2020

The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug Veklury – better known as remdesivir – for the treatment of COVID-19, the company announced Thursday.

Veklury is the brand name for remdesivir, which was previously authorised by the FDA for emergency use to treat patients who have been hospitalised with COVID-19. Gilead becomes the first and only company to receive approval for a COVID-19 treatment in the US, according to the company’s press release.

Remdesivir, which was developed by Gilead as a treatment for Ebola, works to stop the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Gilead said in its press release that Veklury “shortened time to recovery by five days” in patients hospitalised with the virus.

The drug was also recently touted by US President Donald Trump, whose physician confirmed he received it at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as part of his own treatment for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Last week, however, the World Health Organization (WHO) said its own trial of 11,266 patients found that four widely discussed drugs in the treatment of the virus – hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir, interferon and remdesivir – all “appeared to have little or no effect on hospitalized COVID-19, as indicated by overall mortality, initiation of ventilation and duration of hospital stay” The results of the WHO’s study have yet to be peer-reviewed.

In a statement following the release of those results, Gilead expressed concern that data from the study had not undergone rigorous review and expressed doubt whether any “conclusive findings” could be drawn from it.

In its press release Thursday, Gilead said the FDA’s approval “is based on three randomized controlled trials including the recently published, final results of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ double blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 ACTT-1 trial, which showed that treatment with Veklury resulted in clinically meaningful improvements across multiple outcome assessments compared with placebo in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.”

The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 41.5 million people and killed more than 1.1 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center. More than 8.3 million people have been infected and more than 222,000 have died in the US alone.

 

 

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

COVID-19 crisis to speed up depletion of Social Security

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic recession will drastically speed up the depletion of Social Security funds, a bipartisan think-tank warned on Thursday [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Mexico and US reach water deal before Saturday deadline

Mexico was under pressure to honor its obligations from the 1944 treaty and send water from its side of the Rio Grande to the US [File: Getty Images]

US home sales and jobless claims underscore rising inequality

Though 23 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits, the housing market remains red hot, with sales of existing homes rising to levels not seen since the housing bubble peak in 2006 [File: Michael Conroy/AP]

US stocks hover near flatline as stimulus deadlock continues

Hope continues to reign on Wall Street as investors hang on to the possibility that Washington may come together to pass an all-important stimulus package that could help prop up a slumping economic recovery [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Nigeria president warns protesters; fails to address shooting

Protesters chant and sing solidarity songs as they barricade the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to protest against police brutality [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

‘Sick to my stomach’: White women who voted for Trump turn on him

Both US presidential candidates are appealing to women voters, who historically turn out in greater numbers than men [File: Emily Elconin/Reuters]

Refugees allege physical, sexual abuse by Croatian authorities

Asylum seekers say they were beaten by Croatian authorities after crossing into the EU country [Handout/Danish Refugee Council]

Trump tests negative for COVID-19 pre-debate: US Elections live

US President Donald Trump speaking during a campaign stop at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum in Jupiter, Florida, US [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]