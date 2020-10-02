Live
Economy|Real Estate

With oil prices low, Saudi Arabia tries to boost property market

The government is replacing a 15 percent value added tax with a 5 percent tax on the cost of real estate transactions.

Saudi Arabia's housing minister says the cut in real estate transaction costs would help achieve a target of boosting housing ownership among Saudis to 70 percent [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
Saudi Arabia's housing minister says the cut in real estate transaction costs would help achieve a target of boosting housing ownership among Saudis to 70 percent [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
2 Oct 2020

Saudi Arabia has lowered the transaction costs of buying property as it tries to revitalise its economy which has been battered by a plunge in oil prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its ruler issued an order on Friday exempting real estate deals from a 15 percent value added tax (VAT) and instead imposed a new 5 percent tax on transactions.

The finance minister said on Twitter that the order, issued on state media, aimed to support Saudi citizens who want to buy homes.

The world’s largest oil exporter is facing a deep recession, with the economy shrinking by 7 percent in the second quarter and unemployment hitting a record high of 15.4 percent.

The government had in July tripled VAT to 15 percent to boost non-oil revenues, but the move proved unpopular.

“The royal order aims to support citizens and ease their burden … and enable them to own homes, and helps develop the kingdom’s economy by spurring the residential and commercial property sector,” Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan tweeted.

Oil rents – the profits the government makes in producing crude – made up 28.7 percent of Saudi Arabia’s economy in 2018, the highest proportion among the world’s 20 largest economies, making it one of the most oil-dependent nations.

Oil prices are down 41 percent from a high of $68.91 per barrel in early January before they plunged as the virus spread globally. At $40.53 per barrel, oil prices are far below the $76.10 level the International Monetary Fund estimates that Saudi Arabia needs to meet its annual spending.

‘Structural improvements’

De facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched an ambitious plan to diversify the economy away from oil and create jobs for millions of Saudis. The government has said it is committed to the plan but that programmes would undergo “structural improvements” and be reprioritised to spur growth.

The royal order said the government would bear the cost of the new Real Estate Transaction Tax “for up to 1 million riyals ($266,616)” for Saudi citizens purchasing their first home.

The housing minister said the move would help achieve a target of boosting housing ownership among Saudis to 70 percent by 2030 in a country with an overwhelmingly young population.

Saudi Arabia plans to cut spending by 7.5 percent in next year’s budget, according to a preliminary statement that forecast a budget deficit equivalent to 12 percent of gross domestic product for 2020 and a 5.1 percent deficit next year.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters
More from Economy

Thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers struggle amid job loss

Garment workers shout slogans while holding brooms during a protest demanding their due wages in Dhaka last month [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

US hits BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange founders with charges

US prosecutors say BitMEX was used to launder proceeds of a cryptocurrency hack, among other allegations [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Investors fail to protect the Amazon, conservation group finds

The Amazon rainforest in Brazil is experiencing its worst rash of fires in 10 years, even though preliminary government data showed deforestation dropped by 5 percent in the first eight months of 2020. [File: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]

Takeoff: Boeing to move 787 production to South Carolina in 2021

Boeing 787 Dreamliners are shown in final production at widebody factory in North Charleston, South Carolina, where Boeing plans to move the rest of model's production next year [File: Eric Johnson/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump tested for COVID-19 after close aide diagnosed with virus

US President Donald Trump talks to the pilot of Marine One, as Hope Hicks looks on after a trip to the west coast on September 14 [Kevin Dietsch/Pool via EPA]

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both bee diagnosed with COVID-19 [Ken Cedeno/Pool via EPA]

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]

Trump rejects rule change for debates: US election news

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden repeatedly interrupted each other in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. [Brian Snyder/Reuters]