Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

OPEC+ pledges to support oil markets in pandemic’s second wave

Another wave of coronavirus infections could clobber demand and depress prices once again.

OPEC+ is now reducing production by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd), down from cuts totalling 9.7 million bpd enforced from May 1 to August 1 [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
OPEC+ is now reducing production by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd), down from cuts totalling 9.7 million bpd enforced from May 1 to August 1 [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
19 Oct 2020

OPEC and allied producers on Monday pledged action to support the oil market as concerns mounted that a second wave of COVID-19 infections could hobble demand and an earlier plan to raise output from next year would further depress prices.

Saudi Arabia, the biggest member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said no one should doubt the group’s commitment to providing support, while three sources from oil-producing countries said a planned output increase from January could be reversed if necessary.

Already, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held two phone calls last week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said regular contact was necessary as the markets were volatile.

OPEC and its allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, have curbed output since January 2017 to try to support prices and reduce inventories.

“This group has shown, especially in this year, that it has the flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances when required. We will not dodge our responsibilities in this regard,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

“Nobody in the market should be in any doubt as to our commitment and our intent,” Prince Abdulaziz told the opening of an OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC).

For now, OPEC+ is reducing production by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd), down from cuts totalling 9.7 million bpd enforced from May 1 to August 1. OPEC+ is due to reduce the cuts by a further 2 million bpd in January.

OPEC watchers, including analysts from US bank JPMorgan, have said a weak demand outlook could prompt OPEC+ to delay the reduction in curbs.

“Demand recovery is uneven … Today this process has slowed down because of a second coronavirus wave, but has not yet fully reversed,” Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told the JMMC. Novak previously insisted on easing the cuts.

Four OPEC+ sources speaking on condition of anonymity said Monday’s panel did not make any formal recommendation on changing policy for 2021 ahead of the next full OPEC meeting from November 30 to December 1.

Brent crude oil prices traded flat at $43 per barrel.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Crypto fans rejoice: Bitcoin rallies to the brink of $12,000

Crypto fans are closely watching bitcoin approach the $12,000 level, seen as as a major hurdle to cross before the currency can embark on a bigger rally [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Insufficient funds: COVID-19 leaves more US families unbanked

Access to a bank account typically tracks the overall health of the economy [File: Jeffrey Dean/Reuters]

More than half of workers worldwide fear they’ll lose their jobs

A poll for the World Economic Forum found that Russians exhibited the deepest unease about job security, with 75 percent of respondents saying they are concerned about their employment [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

Middle East: IMF warns of social unrest risk in ‘fragile’ states

Lebanon is in the throes of its worst economic and financial crisis in decades made worse by the coronavirus pandemic [File: Hussein Malla/AP]
Most Read

Trump calls Fauci ‘a disaster’: US Election live news

Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday said it was no surprise that Trump contracted the coronavirus [File: Graeme Jennings/The Associated Press]

US to remove Sudan from State Sponsors of Terrorism list: Trump

The US leader made the announcement over Twitter [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

France: Suspects behind beheading called for teacher’s death

A riot police officer stands guard as school children leave after paying homage to the slain history teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris [Michel Euler /AP)

What role is Russia playing in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

A woman stands outside a shelter in the city of Stepanakert on October 10, 2020, during the continuing military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh [File: Aris Messinis/AFP]