Live
Economy|Space

Moon rising: 8 nations sign lunar settlements, exploration pact

Eight countries have signed a pact to govern lunar exploration, including human settlements on the moon’s surface.

The US is working to cultivate allies for its plan to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 [Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
The US is working to cultivate allies for its plan to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 [Credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
13 Oct 2020

Eight countries have signed an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords, NASA announced on Tuesday, a win for the US space agency as it works to shape standards for building long-term settlements on the lunar surface.

The accords, named after NASA’s Artemis moon programme, seek to build on existing international space law by establishing “safety zones” that would surround future moon bases to prevent conflict between states operating there, and by allowing private companies to own the lunar resources they mine.

The United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Luxembourg, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates signed the bilateral agreements during an annual space conference on Tuesday following months of talks. The US is working to cultivate allies for its plan to return astronauts to the moon by 2024.

“What we’re trying to do is establish norms of behaviour that every nation can agree to,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters. He said the accords are consistent with a 1967 treaty holding that the moon and other celestial bodies are exempt from national claims of ownership.

“We are operationalising the Outer Space Treaty for the purposes of creating the broadest, most inclusive, largest coalition of human spaceflight in the history of humankind,” Bridenstine said.

The Trump administration and governments of other spacefaring countries see the moon as a strategic asset. The moon also has value for long-term scientific research that could enable future missions to Mars – activities that fall under a regime of international space law widely viewed as outdated.

In 2019, US Vice President Mike Pence directed NASA to return humans to the moon by 2024 – cutting the agency’s previous timeline in half – and build a long-term human presence on the lunar surface.

The NASA programme, expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, will send robotic rovers to the surface of the moon before an eventual human landing. NASA also plans to build a Lunar Gateway, a space station orbiting the moon. Plans call for it to be constructed by a mix of NASA contractors and international partners.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Three, two, one liftoff: Bezos space firm tests new lunar landing

Led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin is marshalling a team of companies to develop a lunar lander for astronauts [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Trump says ‘go big’ as McConnell plans scaled-down stimulus aid

After pulling the plug on stimulus talks last week - only to do an about-face within hours and restart them - President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday: 'STIMULUS! "Go big or go home!!!' [File: Evan Vucci/AP]

Facebook to ban ads that discourage vaccines

There are currently no approved vaccines for COVID-19 [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

WTO gives EU green light to slap tariffs on $4bn of US exports

Boeing said there was no basis for the EU to impose the tariffs because the planemaker had already complied with WTO findings, making any penalties impermissible [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: New weapons for an old conflict spell danger

Dozens of civilians and hundreds of soldiers on both sides have been killed in less than a month of fighting [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Cyprus abolishes citizenship through investment programme

Under Cyprus's golden passport scheme, anyone who could afford to invest $2.5m was able to obtain a Cypriot passport [Cyprus Papers Undercover/Al Jazeera]

Cyprus officials implicated in plan to sell passport to criminals

What could Turkey’s latest S-400 missile tests mean?

Turkey is set to carry out a radar test and possibly a live fire of its S-400 missiles [File: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters]