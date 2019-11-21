Live
32
Days until election day
Simply 2020
Economy|US Elections 2020

On political advertising, Google tweaks its rules

Google’s new rules will kick in before the UK’s December 12 general election.

Advertisers will not be allowed to target audiences based on users' political leanings [File: Georges Gobet/AFP]
Advertisers will not be allowed to target audiences based on users' political leanings [File: Georges Gobet/AFP]
21 Nov 2019

Alphabet Inc’s Google will stop giving advertisers the ability to target election advertisements using data such as public voter records and general political affiliations, the company said in a blog post.

The move comes as social media platforms are under pressure over their handling of political advertising ahead of the US presidential election in 2020.

Social media giant Facebook Inc has been criticized by lawmakers and regulators over its decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians on its platform, while Twitter has decided to ban political ads.

Google said on Wednesday it would start limiting audience targeting for election ads to age, gender and general location at a postal code level. Previously, verified political advertisers could also target ads using data such as whether the users were left-leaning, right-leaning or independent.

Google said political advertisers can still do contextual targeting, such as serving ads to people reading a certain story or watching a particular video.

The company will begin enforcing the new approach in the United Kingdom within a week, ahead of the country’s general election on December 12. It said it would begin enforcing it in the European Union by the end of the year and in the rest of the world starting on January 6, 2020.

“Given recent concerns and debates about political advertising, and the importance of shared trust in the democratic process, we want to improve voters’ confidence in the political ads they may see on our ad platforms,” Scott Spencer, vice president of product management for Google Ads, said in the blog post.

Google added examples to its misrepresentation policy to show that it would not allow false claims about election results or the eligibility of political candidates.

Last month, Google refused to take down an advertisement run by Republican President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on its YouTube video-streaming service which Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s campaign said contained false claims, saying that it did not violate the site’s policies.

A Google spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday that the video would still be allowed under the updated policies.

Google also added examples to its advertising policies to clarify that it prohibits doctored and manipulated media.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Malaysia Airlines parent tells lessors it is low on cash: Report

Malaysia's national airline has struggled to recover from two tragedies in 2014 - the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

Cyber pirates: Shipping industry under second IT attack in a week

The cyber-attack on the International Maritime Organization follows another data breach at France-based CMA CGM, the world's fourth-largest container liner by capacity [File:Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Stocks, oil prices extend losses after Trump says has coronavirus

US President Donald Trump says he and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers struggle amid job loss

Garment workers shout slogans while holding brooms during a protest demanding their due wages in Dhaka last month [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump tests positive for COVID-19 – What happens next?

President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One after a recent campaign event in Hagerstown, Maryland [File/Pablo Martinez Monsivais] (AP)

Donald Trump and Melania test positive for COVID-19: Live news

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are both in quarantine [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-long dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan that is controlled by ethnic Armenians [Tofik Babayev/AFP]

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]