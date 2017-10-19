The Brief: Togo unrest, Mexico quake anniversary, Syria

Here are the stories you shouldn't miss, plus the ones you should keep an eye on for Thursday:

Don't miss:

We start with breaking news in Asia, where more than 40 soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed the attack.

In New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, leader of the Labour Party, is set to become prime minister after the minority New Zealand First party chose a coalition.

Spain faces another important day with the extended deadline looming for the Catalan leader to clarify his stance on independence. What do elderly Catalans think of the crisis? We report from El Bruc, in the Catalan region.

In the United States, large protests are expected to take place in opposition to a white supremacist event at the University of Florida, amid increasing tensions that have led the state's governor to declare a state of emergency. High-profile alt-right figure Richard Spencer is expected to speak.

And, watch the story of Shula Cohen, aka The Pearl, who spied for the Israelis in Lebanon for 14 years. "The Beirut Spy: Shula Cohen" can be viewed here.

Looking ahead:

We will be bringing you the latest on Togo, where protests have erupted once again.

It's one month since a deadly earthquake in Mexico. We report on the aftermath.

And, with the capture of Raqqa, we explore how Iran has supported the Syrian army.

Stay with us on aljazeera.com for more...