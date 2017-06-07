At least one killed and several wounded in attacks inside parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran.

Armed men have launched two attacks in Iran's capital, killing a guard at the parliament building and wounding several people in the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in southern Tehran, state media reported.

State broadcaster IRIB and the Fars news agency said one armed man was inside the mausoleum.

Lawmaker Elias Hazrati told state television three attackers, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, raided parliament on Wednesday.

Another lawmaker said one of the assailants was surrounded by security forces and all the doors to the building had been closed, ISNA news agency reported.

Iran's state TV says four attackers were involved in the parliament shooting. At least eight people were wounded.

ISNA news agency quoted a member of the parliament as saying that all the parliament doors were shut

The identity and the motivation of the assailant was still unclear.

