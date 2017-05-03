Forty to 50 people believed to be trapped in coal mine outside the northern town of Azadshahr, officials say.

A large explosion has struck a coal mine in northern Iran, trapping dozens of miners, state media reported. State news agency IRNA quoted a local official as saying some of the trapped miners may have died in the explosion.

Press TV, the English service of Iranian state television, reports that at least two miners have lost their lives and scores of others been injured in the explosion.

Hamidreza Montazeri, deputy head of Golestan Provinces' emergency, said that 25 people, who had entered the mine to help the trapped miners, had been taken to hospital due to gas inhalation.

According to reports quoted by Press TV, some 21 people have been so far taken out of the mine.

The IRNA news agency quoted Golestan provincial emergency management department head Sadeq Ali Moghadam as saying that 40 to 50 people were believed to have been trapped in the mine outside of the town of Azadshahr.

Provincial spokesman Ali Yazerloo said the blast happened at 12:45pm local time (09:45 GMT) and that the provincial governor is heading to the scene.

Several Iranian news reports said the explosion happened while workers were changing shifts.

More than 500 workers are employed at the Zemestanyurt mine, which lies 14km from Azadshahr, according to IRNA.

Iran extracted 1.68 million tons of coal in 2016, an increase on previous years, thanks to an easing of international sanctions. It exports only a fraction of the coal and uses most of it in domestic steel production.

