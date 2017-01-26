Trump's scheduled meeting with President Enrique Pena Nieto falls apart after Mexico refuses to pay for border wall.

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday he will not go to the US for meeting with President Donald Trump next week amid a deepening dispute over a border wall promised by America's new leader.

"This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the work meeting planned for next Tuesday with the POTUS," Pena Nieto said on Twitter , referring to Trump. "Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach accords that favor both nations."

The Mexican president's rejection came after Trump said it was "better to cancel" the scheduled visit to Washington if Mexico was unwilling to foot the bill for a border wall.

Manuel Suarez-Mier, a columnist for Mexico's Excelsior newspaper, told Al Jazeera from Washington DC that Trump's ultimatum came as a surprise for the Mexican government.

"The minister of foreign affairs and the minister of commerce were in Washington from Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday to determine the details for the upcoming meeting of the presidents on Tuesday. And Trump comes out and announces that the wall will be built and Mexico will have to pay for it," said Suarez-Mier.

He said that the wall is "totally unnecessary".

"One third of the border is already fenced, another third has a vigorous river dividing the two countries, and the last part if full of mountains and deserts, so it is a very difficult terrain," said Suarez-Mier.

No intention of paying

Pena Nieto has repeatedly condemned Trump's move to build a border wall, and insisted that his country has no intention of paying for it.

"I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us," President Pena Nieto said in a brief televised message on Wednesday.

"Mexico does not believe in walls. I have said it time and again: Mexico will not pay for any wall," he said, referring to Trump's vow to make his southern neighbour pay for the barrier.

Trump's plan has also been roundly condemned by other Latin American leaders .

INFOGRAPHIC: Building Trump's border wall

"Mexico gives and demands respect as the completely sovereign nation that we are," Pena Nieto said.

He said he would wait for a report from a high-level Mexican delegation holding meetings in the US capital this week and consult governors and MPs before deciding on "the next steps to take."

Pena Nieto said he had ordered Mexico's 50 consulates in the US to act as legal counsel for the rights of Mexican migrants.

"Our communities are not alone. The government of Mexico will offer legal counsel that will guarantee the protection they need," he said.

Al Jazeera's John Holman, reporting from the Mexican side of the US border, said Pena Nieto was trying to be cautious in responding to Trump's latest policy proposal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump signed directives to order the building of the wall, and crack down on US cities that shield undocumented immigrants.

"A nation without borders is not a nation. Starting today, the US gets back control of its borders," Trump said in an address at the Homeland Security Department.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies