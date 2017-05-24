Super Blue Blood Moon awes onlookers around the world

Super Blue Blood Moon sets beyond Jerusalem [Menahem Kahana/AFP]
The rare lunar eclipse called a ''Super Blue Blood Moon,'' caused something of a sensation across the globe as the Earth's shadow fell across its natural satellite.

The eclipse happened during the rare occurrence of a second full moon in a single month, known as a ''blue moon,'' and during a point in the moon's orbit where it has reached its closest position to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky than normal, known as a ''super moon.''

The reddish appearance of the lunar surface - the moon's image does not vanish entirely during an eclipse - is due to rays of sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere as the moon falls into our planet's shadow.

Light is bent or refracted as it passes around the Earth.

The last time all three conditions occurred for a single lunar eclipse visible from North America was in 1866.

The moon sits over the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkey [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
The moon glows over the Syrian/Turkish border [Ozan Kose/AFP]
The eclipsing moon above the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, India [Punit Paranjpe/AFP]
Karachi, Pakistan by moonlight [Rizwan Tabassum/AFP]
The moon in Macedonia shines brightly next to Skopje's tallest building [Robert Atanasovski/AFP]
The orange-red glow of the moon in Bangkok, Thailand [AFP]
The super blue blood moon in Singapore [Roslan Rahman/AFP]
A moonscape-like view over the Norwegian mountains in Longyearbyen, Svalbard [Heiko Junge/AFP]
All the leaves may be brown in California and the sky grey, but the moon is a distinctive red on this winter's day [Josh Edelson/AFP]
A yellow moon behind the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco [Justin Sullivan/AFP]
Blue buildings by the blue moon in Panama [Rodrigo Arangul/AFP]
