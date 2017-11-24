Pakistan police move to end anti-blasphemy protests

A demonstrator detained by a policeman gestures near the Faizabad junction in Islamabad, Pakistan. [Caren Firouz/Reuters]
Activists from Tehreek-e-Labaik on Sunday clashed with security forces for a second day on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, burning vehicles before withdrawing to a protest camp they have occupied for more than two weeks.

According media reports at least six people were killed on the previous day, when several thousand policemen and paramilitary forces tried to disperse a sit-in protest by anti-blasphemy protesters, who have blocked the main route into the capital from the neighboring garrison city of Rawalpindi.

More than 125 people were wounded in Saturday's crackdown, and police superintendent Amir Niazi said 80 members of the security forces were among the casualties.

On Sunday morning, smoke billowed from the charred remains of a car and three motorcycles near the protest camp, where several thousand members of the Tehreek-e-Labaik party have gathered in defiance.

Activists from Tehreek-e-Labaik have blocked the main road into the capital for two weeks, accusing the justice minister of blasphemy against Islam and demanding his dismissal and arrest.

Police retrieve their motorcycles which were burned during clashes with protesters near the Faizabad junction in Islamabad. [Caren Firouz/Reuters]
Supporters of religous group ''Tehrik Labayk Ya Rasool Allah'' shout slogans to protest the crackdown by Police on their group's supporters in Islamabad, in Lahore. [Rabat Dar/EPA-EFE]
A protester walks near burning tents during clashes with police at Faizabad junction in Islamabad. [Reuters]
Protesters express their supports to their leadership after clash with police, in Islamabad. [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]
Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan chant slogans as they walk to join the sit-in protest in Karachi. [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Pakistani police officers beat a protester during a clash in Islamabad. [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]
A supporter of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan gestures after blocking the main road leading to the airport in Karachi. [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Pakistani protesters gather next to burning police vehicles after setting on fire them during a clash in Islamabad. [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]
Protesters hurls back a tear gas shell fired by police during a clash in Islamabad. [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]
A protester pours water on a tear gas shell fired by police during a clash in Islamabad. [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]
A passerby takes a selfie in front of a police prison van destroyed during clashes with police near the Faizabad junction in Islamabad. [Caren Firouz/Reuters]
