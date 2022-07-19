Myanmar parades military and issues warning to “terrorists”
An Al Jazeera crew was allowed into Myanmar to witness a huge military parade, as its leader issued a warning.
An Al Jazeera crew was allowed into Myanmar to witness a huge military parade, as its leader issued a warning.
High profile travel content creators are being accused of whitewashing the Assad regime in Syria.
A Catholic church marked for demolition by ISIL has been restored after the group’s occupation of Mosul.
These lyrics are typical of a growing pop music movement in India: far-right anti-Muslim songs.
The US says ISIL’s leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi has been killed in Syria.
Thousands of people have rallied across Canada, as protests against COVID-19 restrictions spread.
Scenes of destruction in a small village on the front line of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The sustainable, climate-conscious Friendship Hospital in Bangladesh has been crowned the world’s best new building.
15-year-old Mohammed Daadas was killed by Israeli forces while protesting illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Indian comedian Vir Das is at the centre of an online debate after his “two Indias” monologue video went viral.
After year-long protests by farmers in India, PM Modi has announced that agricultural laws are to be withdrawn.