What’s behind attacks on Qatar as it hosts FIFA World Cup 2022?

Tracing the political, economic and cultural factors at the heart of misinformation campaigns against Qatar.

As Qatar hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Middle Eastern country has been the target of misinformation campaigns in several European countries.

In this episode of Story to Follow, we trace the roots of the political, economic and cultural factors inciting these campaigns against Qatar, especially in the United Kingdom, Denmark and France.

We also speak to our guest, Nasser Al Khater, the CEO of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.