Live
04:09

US orders closure of China’s consulate in Houston

China’s government condemns ‘outrageous and unjustified’ move and threatens countermeasures.

22 Jul 2020
More from News

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Easing winds give crews hope after California fires kill three

Cellar worker Jose Juan Perez extinguishes hotspots at Castello di Amorosa which was damaged in the Glass Fire. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

Breonna Taylor grand jury tapes to be released: Kentucky AG

Demonstrators in Louisville after no officers were indicted on charges in connection to Taylor's death [Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/AFP]

Trump’s tax manoeuvres do not change his billionaire status

President Donald Trump did not pay any income tax for years, and paid just $750 in taxes the year he became president, but that alone does not mean his businesses are in crisis [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election live news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

US Supreme Court nominee Barrett tied to People of Praise: Report

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol [Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP Photo]

‘Savvy player’: Kuwait’s emir praised after death at 91

Sheikh Sabah served as Kuwait's emir since January 2006 [Bandar Algaloud/Reuters]
More video clips from the story

Bogota: Clashes over police brutality continue in Colombia

02:42

Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves

02:46

Argentina: Provincial healthcare strained as COVID cases spread

03:08

No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea

02:31