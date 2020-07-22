search
Live
play
News
تبديل القائمة
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
US Elections
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
تبديل القائمة
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
04:09
US orders closure of China’s consulate in Houston
China’s government condemns ‘outrageous and unjustified’ move and threatens countermeasures.
Read more
22 Jul 2020
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More from News
Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’
Easing winds give crews hope after California fires kill three
Breonna Taylor grand jury tapes to be released: Kentucky AG
Trump’s tax manoeuvres do not change his billionaire status
Most Read
Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live
Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election live news
US Supreme Court nominee Barrett tied to People of Praise: Report
‘Savvy player’: Kuwait’s emir praised after death at 91
More video clips from the story
Bogota: Clashes over police brutality continue in Colombia
play
02:42
Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves
play
02:46
Argentina: Provincial healthcare strained as COVID cases spread
play
03:08
No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea
play
02:31