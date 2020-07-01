search
Live
play
News
تبديل القائمة
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
US Elections
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
تبديل القائمة
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
02:27
US Democrats demand more information on Russian bounty allegation
Russia has denied offering bounty payments to Taliban fighters in Afghanistan to kill US soldiers.
Read more
1 Jul 2020
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More from News
Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict widens
Indigenous people sceptical of Indonesia mapping project
North Korea tells UN it now has ‘effective war deterrent’
US debate timeline: Trump and Biden are combative in first match
Most Read
Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live
Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’
Data v spin: The truth about Trump and the US economy
India races to build border roads, bridges to match China
More video clips from the story
Bogota: Clashes over police brutality continue in Colombia
play
02:42
Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves
play
02:46
Argentina: Provincial healthcare strained as COVID cases spread
play
03:08
No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea
play
02:31