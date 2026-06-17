Tehran War Diary: Shooting war at home

An internationally acclaimed photojournalist in Iran turns his lens on his own city, as Tehran comes under bombardment.

When war erupts in Iran, acclaimed photojournalist Majid Saeedi finds himself documenting a conflict unlike any he has covered before: one unfolding in his beloved city of Tehran. Having spent years photographing war and its aftermath around the world, Majid now confronts devastation at home as the city comes under bombardment.

Moving through bombed neighbourhoods, public gatherings and moments of daily life, he captures both the destruction and emotional toll of war while struggling with internet outages and isolation. Working alone, his camera becomes a way of preserving a city, and a way of life being transformed before his eyes.

Tehran War Diary is a documentary film by Ladan Anoushfar.