Lebanon: Life in Tripoli as War Displaces Over a Million

In Lebanon, a young woman is forced to face her own vulnerabilities while helping those displaced by war.

In the northern city of Lebanon, Tripoli, 25-year-old Angelina volunteers to provide essential aid to those fleeing Israeli bombardment in the south. But by supporting those displaced, Angelina risks losing her job at the local glass factory where she can’t afford to take another day off.

She finds no relief at home, where her extended family has been taking refuge from the horrors of the south. As hundreds of thousands of displaced people disappear into her city, Angelina finds herself in a constant state of unease, increasingly aware that she is as vulnerable as those she helps.

Lebanon: What Holds Us Together is a documentary film by Ahmad Naboulsi.