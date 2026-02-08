Dear Tomorrow: Inside Japan’s loneliness crisis

Struggling with loneliness, people in Japan use an online chat service for mental health support and social connection.

Loneliness is a growing epidemic worldwide, but in Japan, it has become particularly severe as the pressures of modern life increasingly isolate individuals from their communities.

A Place for You is a mental health hotline where dedicated volunteers provide critical support to thousands in need every day. Two people who are struggling to find meaning in their lives turn to the online chat service as they seek connection. As they become aware of their need for human bonds, they embark on a journey of healing and renewal.

Dear Tomorrow is a documentary film by Kaspar Astrup Schroder.