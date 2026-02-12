Locked Out, Locked In: Witnessing the Gaza War from afar

Longtime friends divided by war, Raed is trapped in Gaza while George watches from afar, one locked in, one locked out.

In October 2023, Beirut-based journalist George Azar loses contact with his friend and fixer in Gaza, Raed Athamneh. They had created an unbreakable bond over 20 years, covering news stories together. Unable to reach Gaza this time, George helplessly watches the horrific events unfolding on screens, traumatised by the escalating war.

He tries to make sense of the news coming out of Gaza by meeting with other journalists in Lebanon who have also experienced Israeli bombardment. Each day, George faces mounting anxiety when he does not hear from Raed, who is struggling to survive the genocide.

Locked Out, Locked In is a documentary film by George Azar and Mariam Shahin.