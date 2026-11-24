A decade after Colombia’s peace accords, former FARC fighter and artist honours killed signatories with a mural.

Yuheni Izquierdo, a former FARC fighter turned artist, paints a mural commemorating fellow peace signatories killed since Colombia’s 2016 Havana peace accords. More than 50 years of armed conflict formally ended with the agreement, but hundreds of signatories have since been killed as armed groups carry out reprisals and fight for territorial control.

Yuheni fears that the escalating violence threatens to return the country to a past that claimed more than 450,000 lives and hopes her mural will inspire Colombians to believe that a lasting peace is possible.

Colombia at a Crossroads is a documentary film by Rodrigo Vazquez Salessi.