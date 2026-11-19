Sosa, a survivor of trafficking and gang exploitation in the UK, returns to Nigeria to search for his missing mother.

Prominent United Kingdom anti-trafficking and anti-exploitation campaigner Sosa Henkoma returns to Nigeria to uncover the truth about his mother, who disappeared while trying to reach Europe years earlier. Born in Nigeria but raised in the UK, 27-year-old Sosa survived childhood abuse, gang violence and exploitation before transforming his life from teenage gang member to charismatic youth activist.

What begins as a search for his mother becomes a powerful exploration of identity, migration and belonging, as well as the wider forces that shaped both their lives.

Where Roots Lie is a documentary film by Samir Modi.