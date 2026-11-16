Beyond the Horizon: Searching for Kenya’s elusive black leopard

Maasai photographer Latei Moses searches Kenya for the rare wild cat, telling his own story through his lens.

Maasai photographer Latei Moses is on a journey across northern Kenya to fulfil a lifelong ambition: to photograph the elusive black leopard, known locally as Giza. Believed to inhabit the remote region of Laikipia, the wild cat has long been the subject of local stories.

Latei’s search takes him across difficult terrain, as he faces repeated setbacks and exhaustion. But his journey is about more than wildlife. The Maasai are among the most photographed communities in the world, often depicted through the eyes of outsiders. As a Maasai photographer, Latei is reclaiming the power of the camera, documenting his people on his terms. But can his persistence help him find Giza?

Beyond the Horizon: Searching for Giza is a documentary film by Mohtadi Ali Ahmad, Mohamad Ali Ahmad and Christelle Saade.