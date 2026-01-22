A Song for My Land: Children highlight pesticide use in Argentina

A teacher and his students in rural Argentina use music to raise the alarm about the dangers of pesticide spraying.

In rural Argentina, a passionate music teacher discovers that planes and tractors are spraying toxic pesticides next to local schools, threatening the children’s health. Refusing to stay silent, he joins forces with his students to write songs to raise awareness.

Their music quickly becomes a voice of resistance, culminating in an environmental concert, where the children and renowned Argentinian musicians unite to sing for justice, hope, and the right to a safe environment.

A Song for My Land is a documentary film by Mauricio Albornoz Iniesta.