The Encampments: Inside the US student protests for Gaza

When students at Columbia University in the United States protest against the war on Gaza, they spark a global movement.

The Encampments offers an urgent, intimate portrait of the student movement in the United States, ignited at Columbia University as students protested against their universities’ ties to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Their actions led to a nationwide uprising, with encampments spreading across hundreds of campuses. Featuring detained activist Mahmoud Khalil, alongside professors, whistleblowers, and organisers, the film captures the deeper stakes of a historic moment that continues to reverberate across the globe.

The Encampments is a documentary film by Michael T Workman and Kei Pritsker.