Child of Their Time: The emotional cost of international adoptions

A Dutch filmmaker, whose brother was adopted from Indonesia in the 1970s, shares his family’s painful story.

Filmmaker Huibert van Wijk explores the complexities of international adoption through the lens of his own family’s experiences. His adopted brother, Tim, and their father, Lex, have been estranged for years due to tensions surrounding Tim’s adoption.

While Lex saw adoption as a good deed, Tim was left with deep psychological scars. As the Netherlands plans to phase out international adoption, both men share a sense of regret as they look back on their past.

Child of Their Time is a documentary by Huibert van Wijk.