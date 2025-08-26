Healing Haiti’s Children: Inside one of Port-au-Prince’s last hospitals

As gang violence grips Haiti, Kareen Ulysse searches for supplies critical to the survival of babies at her family-run hospital.

While many people are forced to flee the violence devastating Haiti, Kareen Ulysse decides to stay and keep her family-run hospital open in the gang-controlled area of Cite Soleil. The chaos that has caused thousands of deaths and the displacement of more than a million people has also led to many babies being abandoned at Hospital Fontaine’s neonatal clinic.

As the airport is closed and hospitals come under increasing attack, the strain on obtaining urgent medical supplies intensifies. Amid this escalating crisis, Kareen finds herself in a race against time to obtain oxygen crucial to the newborn babies in her care.

Healing Haiti’s Children is a documentary film by Rosie Collyer.