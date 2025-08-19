A lawyer fights to free Venezuelans imprisoned after a crackdown on political dissent.

The number of political prisoners in Venezuela reached its highest point following protests against Nicolas Maduro’s controversial re-election in July 2024. Alfredo Romero, a lawyer and the executive director of Foro Penal, brings hope to detainees and their families by providing pro bono legal and humanitarian assistance.

Prisoners face charges such as incitement to hatred, terrorism, and conspiracy. They’re often denied communication and access to legal defence. With a rebellious spirit rooted in his youth as a punk rocker and driven by a desire for social change, Alfredo must reinvent the ways in which Foro Penal works to free those unjustly imprisoned.

Venezuela’s Fight for Justice is a documentary film by Luis Del Valle.