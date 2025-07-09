Srebrenica genocide: A woman’s search for her missing brother in Bosnia

Sifa Suljic returns to Bosnia to look for the remains of her brother who went missing during the Srebrenica genocide.

Sifa Suljic returns to Bosnia and Herzegovina to face the past she was forced to flee. She grew up in Srebrenica but fled to Spain with her baby daughter during the Bosnian War. The men in her family were killed in the Srebrenica genocide. Decades later, all their remains have been found in mass graves, except for her elder brother.

With the last videotape of her family, which was filmed before the men went missing, Sifa sets out to uncover the truth about what happened to her brother. As she revisits the places and people of her childhood, she asks how neighbours turned on each other and whether history could repeat itself.

Srebrenica: The Last Tape is a documentary film by Albert Sole.