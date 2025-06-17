The Cat Man Eshete: An Ethiopian refugee’s life on the streets of New York

The extraordinary story of Eshete, a refugee who escaped war in Ethiopia as a young man and is now a devoted caretaker of a feral cat colony in New York City.

Eshete has become the heart of a close-knit community while living on the streets. Together with neighbours who help feed the cats and look out for him, Eshete’s story reveals a moving portrait of grassroots community care.

The Cat Man Eshete is a documentary film by Laura Checkoway.