Storms to Survive in America: Inside the disaster restoration industry

A Honduran climate disaster migrant worker risks his life to rebuild communities affected by storms sweeping the US.

When climate disasters strike, most people panic, but for Fabrizio Lanza, they present a chance to provide for his family through his work as a labourer. As a Honduran migrant in the United States, he travels across the Louisiana state as part of a burgeoning climate disaster restoration industry that largely relies on migrant labour.

As he faces wage theft and unsafe working conditions, Fabrizio joins a labour rights movement, taking the fight for legislation to the Louisiana Senate. From hopeful beginnings to a tragic end, Fabrizio risks his life to rebuild a country that does not recognise his right to exist.

Storms to Survive in America is a documentary film by Melissa Godin.