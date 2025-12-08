Searching for Amani: A boy investigates his father’s death in Kenya

A 13-year-old aspiring journalist investigates his father’s death in one of Kenya’s largest wildlife conservation parks.

Simon Ali, 13, finds himself in a world of mystery when his father, a respected conservation guide, is found dead under suspicious circumstances. Armed with his video camera and an unwavering desire for truth, Simon and his best friend Haron embark on a perilous journey to uncover the secrets behind his father’s death.

They unravel a complex web of regional conflict, lingering shadows of colonialism and the devastating impact of the global climate crisis hitting close to home.

Searching for Amani is a documentary film by Nicole Gormley and Debra Aroko.