Cobalt Miners: The human cost of clean energy

In DRC’s perilous mines, Eagle Mujinga walks a tightrope, protecting workers’ welfare to supply international demand for cobalt.

Eagle Mujinga manages workers at Shabara cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). As the world’s biggest producer of cobalt, the DRC is a part of the chain that fuels electric vehicles and renewable energy worldwide. Miners in the DRC face dangerous working conditions and earn, on average, a few dollars per day to supply the multibillion-dollar industry.

Eagle is caught in the middle when unrest grows among miners who accuse foreign buyers of underweighing and undervaluing the cobalt they extract. Once a miner himself, can Mujinga navigate demands from the miners while maintaining relations with foreign buyers?

Cobalt Miners is a documentary film by Arthur Nazaryan, Neild Brandvold, Mike Shum and Qinling Li.