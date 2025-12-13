Child of Dust: A man’s search for his father after the Vietnam War

Everything changes for 55-year old Sang, a child of the Vietnam war, when he miraculously discovers his American father.

Sang is one of hundreds of thousands of unwanted and discriminated children left behind by the US soldiers after the Vietnam War. When his lifelong dream of finding his father comes true, Sang’s only mission is to race against time to meet his ailing dad and break the cycle of war trauma that has plagued generations.

After a long and challenging journey, Sang can finally go to the US, but without his wife, daughter, and beloved grandson. Reuniting with his father is a healing experience for both, but far from easy. Even though 50 years have passed since the last US soldier left Vietnam, many wounds remain open.

Child of Dust is a documentary film by Weronika Mliczewska.