Control Zone: The village on the edge of Siberia’s wildfires

For five years, giant fires have ravaged millions of acres of land in Siberia. In this subarctic region, amidst the world’s most expansive boreal forest, lies the village of Shologon. It is soon to be coated with a thick cloud of smoke, which will reach the North Pole for the first time in recorded history.

Spread by the wind, the black ashes carry alarming news that the forest is on fire and the flames are fast approaching. Left on their own to save themselves, the Indigenous inhabitants must rally to fight as their homes are surrounded by the flames of what they call “the dragon”.

Control Zone: Siberia’s Wildfires is a documentary film by Alexander Abaturov.