Mediha: Confronting the horrors of ISIL captivity

A Yazidi girl who survived ISIL captivity films herself to process her trauma as rescuers search for her missing family.

Mediha, a teenage Yazidi girl from Iraq, shares her story after four years of abduction and enslavement by ISIL (ISIS). Through intimate video diaries, she confronts trauma and seeks justice by initiating legal action against her captors. Meanwhile, rescuers risk their lives to look for her missing mother and younger brother in Syria and Turkiye.

As Mediha fights for accountability, she holds onto hope for reunion and a future of healing.

Mediha is a documentary film by Hasan Oswald.