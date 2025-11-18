Suicide in the Jungle: Inside Colombia’s Indigenous Embera community

A young Indigenous Embera woman travels to Colombia’s jungle to confront a suicide epidemic in her community.

Embera elders often blame malevolent spirits for the deaths of young people, having no word for suicide in their language. Ilsa Banuvi, who was raised between Indigenous tradition and modern society, spearheads organisations that seek to reinforce identity while also recognising the need to adapt.

Journeying from Quibdo city deep into the Choco jungle, Ilsa examines many challenges the Embera are confronted by and why young women are disproportionately affected. As she takes on culturally sensitive action, a football championship for Indigenous girls offers hope of unity for often isolated communities. But can Ilsa navigate the often paradoxical perspectives and help her people?

Suicide in the Jungle is a documentary film by Bruno Federico and Simone Bruno.