After the Floods: Saving Spain’s Turtles

Carla leads a fight in flood-damaged Valencia where climate change and tourism threaten turtles along Spain's coastline.

Carla grew up witnessing her father’s fight to protect Valencia’s fragile beach ecosystems. Now, as climate change warms the Mediterranean, sea turtles – driven by rising sea temperatures – have begun arriving to lay their eggs on her city’s shoreline. But the beaches they rely on are under threat. Mass tourism, unchecked development, and the recent floods are eroding these vital habitats.

At 27, Carla is an environmental lawyer and conservationist who works with her father to restore the beaches and protect turtle nests, knowing the species’ survival depends on their efforts. After the catastrophic 2024 floods, Carla rallies her community to act fast to restore Valencia’s coastline. With turtle nesting coinciding with peak tourism, Carla urgently needs volunteers to protect each nest – and time is running out.

After the Floods is a documentary film by Adriana Cardoso and Rodrigo Hernandez.