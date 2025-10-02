The Empty Grave: The violent legacy of Germany’s colonial rule in Africa

A Tanzanian family tries to reclaim their ancestor's remains more than 100 years after German colonial powers stole them.

Lawyer John Mbano is on a mission. His great-grandfather, Songea Mbano, a leader of the Ngoni people in southern Tanzania, was executed by the German colonial army in 1906, and his head was taken to Germany for racist scientific research.

Generations of the family have been haunted by this trauma to this day. John and his wife, Cesilia, a history teacher, embark on a life-changing journey to Berlin in search of their ancestor’s skull, hoping that it can be buried with dignity back home.

The Empty Grave is a documentary film by Agnes Lisa Wegner and Cece Mlay.