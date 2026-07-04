Has the US reckoned with its own history?

Marc Lamont Hill speaks to scholar Kimberle Crenshaw on whether the US is sliding backwards on civil rights.

This week, the United States marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Since its founding, the country has transformed itself through major advances in technology, economic power and civil rights.

But those gains now sit alongside deepening political divisions, resurgent racism and renewed attacks on civil rights.

So, 250 years on, can the US truly reckon with its past – and what does that mean for its future?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with author, professor and civil rights scholar Kimberle Crenshaw.