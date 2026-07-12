Iran war: US strategic success or diplomatic failure?

Marc Lamont Hill challenges former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Heino Klinck on the US-Israeli war in Iran.

Just weeks after signing a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, US President Donald Trump declared that their conflict was over, but that US negotiators could keep talking. Both sides have accused each other of violating the interim peace agreement, and have intensified attacks this week.

Does renewed fighting signal an end to a lasting deal? And what does the outcome of this war mean for President Trump’s legacy? This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Heino Klinck.