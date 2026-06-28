Adam Johnson on how US corporate media sold Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Marc Lamont Hill speaks with author Adam Johnson on US corporate media’s role in enabling the genocide in Gaza.

Israel continues to violate the Gaza ceasefire brokered by the US last October, killing more than 1,000 Palestinians including at least 265 children. A recent attack on Gaza’s Bureij refugee camp killed Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Wishah. He is one of more than 200 Palestinian journalists – and the 12th Al Jazeera journalist – to be killed by Israel since October 7, 2023.

Has Western media helped normalise Israel’s violence against Palestinians? And how has US corporate and legacy media coverage of the genocide in Gaza over the last two and a half years shaped public attitudes and political decisions? This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to journalist Adam Johnson, author of the new book “How to Sell a Genocide”.