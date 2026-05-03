Is Israel expanding into Gaza despite ceasefire?

Redi Tlhabi speaks to Ray Adams Row Farr from Forensic Architecture on Israel’s expansion into Gaza post-ceasefire.

With the world focused on the war on Iran, Israel’s genocide in Gaza has slipped from the headlines. But despite a ceasefire, Israel has continued to expand its military control inside the enclave, raising fears of a more permanent occupation or even a renewed incursion.

Since the 2025 ceasefire, Israeli forces have pushed beyond the so-called ‘Yellow Line – the boundary meant to separate areas under Israeli control from the rest of Gaza.

So what is actually happening on the ground? How far has Israel’s presence expanded? And what does it mean for Palestinians in Gaza?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with Ray Adams Row Farr, editor at Forensic Architecture, about how the organisation is documenting Israel’s expanding presence and what it means for Gaza.