Spanish Foreign Minister on Spain’s clash with the Trump administration

Jose Manuel Albares speaks to Redi Tlhabi on Spain’s commitment to international law and relations with the US.

Spain has been one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Israel’s war on Gaza, a stance that has put the Spanish at odds with the US and some of its other allies. The Spaniards have also renewed calls for Europe to reduce its military dependence on the US by reiterating calls for a standing European Union army.

So what does it mean for Madrid’s relationship with Washington – and its place among US allies?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares about Spain’s foreign policy, its commitment to international law, and relationship with the US.