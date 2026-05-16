Francesca Albanese on Israeli sexual violence suffered by Palestinians

Francesca Albanese speaks to Redi Tlhabi on sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces and its coverage.

A recent New York Times article highlighted the sexual violence suffered by Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces. But the allegations have been documented for years by human rights groups and Palestinian organisations. So why does the world only seem to pay attention when a Western news organisation does?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese about sexual violence, Israeli impunity – and the double standards of Western attention.