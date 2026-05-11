Is the Vatican standing up to Trump?

Redi Tlhabi speaks with Kim Daniels on the growing strain between the Vatican and the US under Donald Trump.

As Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first anniversary as pontiff, the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, visited the Vatican, reportedly to smooth strained relations between Donald Trump and the Roman Catholic leader

Pope Leo has emerged as one of the more vocal critics of the US war on Iran, repeatedly calling for peace and challenging the Trump administration’s approach. So, where do the US and the Vatican’s relations go from here?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with Kim Daniels, Director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University.