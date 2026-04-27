Varoufakis on Palantir, AI warfare, and the rise of tech lordism

Yanis Varoufakis speaks to Redi Tlhabi about Palantir’s new manifesto, AI weapons, and big tech’s ideological drive.

Technology firm Palantir has sparked global outrage after publishing a 22-point manifesto envisioning a future of autonomous weapons and deep integration between big tech and government. The doctrine has intensified debate about the growing power of Silicon Valley and its ties to militaries accused of war crimes.

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with economist and former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis about what Palantir’s manifesto really reveals, and why Varoufakis believes big tech is peddling an ideology he compares to the racial hierarchies of Nazism and apartheid.