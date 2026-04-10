Can Iran negotiations lead to peace?

Redi Tlhabi speaks to former Iran and US diplomats on the hopes for negotiations to end the war in Iran.

As the US and Iran begin direct talks in Pakistan aimed at ending the war, serious questions remain over whether peace is truly within reach. Iran’s 10-point proposal has put major substantive issues on the table, many of which could prove difficult to resolve. But with the alternative being a wider and more devastating conflict, can direct negotiations between the US and Iran shift the course towards peace?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks to former Iranian Ambassador to Germany Seyed Hossein Mousavian and former US 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiator, Alan Eyre.