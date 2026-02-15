Gaza author and analyst Jehad Abusalim on Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Gaza author Jehad Abusalim speaks to Marc Lamont Hill on Trump’s Board of Peace and whether Gaza Palestinians will get a say in shaping their future.

More than a hundred days into Gaza’s ceasefire, Israeli strikes continue, killing hundreds of Palestinians.

At the same time, United States President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” is pushing ahead with Gaza reconstruction plans – without any Palestinians in its top leadership – raising questions about whether meaningful change is possible without the voices of those most affected.

So what comes next? Will Gaza Palestinians have any real say in shaping their own future?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with Jehad Abusalim, policy analyst and author of Light in Gaza: Writings Born of Fire, on the ceasefire, the ongoing Israeli strikes, Trump’s plans for Gaza, and what lies ahead for the territory.